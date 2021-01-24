NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Given New $5.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) had its price target hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NexGen Energy from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of NexGen Energy from $4.25 to $5.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NexGen Energy has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $3.69.

NYSEAMERICAN:NXE opened at $2.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.44, a current ratio of 12.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.11 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.31. NexGen Energy has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $3.09.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). Sell-side analysts anticipate that NexGen Energy will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sicart Associates LLC increased its stake in NexGen Energy by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in NexGen Energy by 102.1% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 843,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after buying an additional 426,243 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. increased its stake in NexGen Energy by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 1,217,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after buying an additional 12,558 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in NexGen Energy by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 95,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 13,208 shares during the period. Finally, Old West Investment Management LLC increased its stake in NexGen Energy by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 5,711,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,880,000 after buying an additional 380,751 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

NexGen Energy Company Profile

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of uranium properties in Canada. The company holds a 100% interest in its principal property, the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims covering 35,065 hectares located in the southwest Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan.

