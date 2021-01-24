Newfound Research LLC Raises Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Newfound Research LLC increased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 270.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 567 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in Visa by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,442 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in Visa by 251.6% in the third quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 12,367 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 8,850 shares during the period. S&CO Inc. grew its position in Visa by 3.8% in the third quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 5,147 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Visa by 5.6% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 554,454 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $110,874,000 after acquiring an additional 29,158 shares during the period. Finally, Park National Corp OH grew its position in Visa by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 155,929 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $34,107,000 after acquiring an additional 8,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa stock opened at $202.02 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.93 and a 1-year high of $220.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $393.65 billion, a PE ratio of 41.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $210.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.15.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $13,210,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 310,904 shares in the company, valued at $68,398,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total value of $450,532.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,205 shares of company stock worth $17,188,463 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Visa from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Visa from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Visa from $218.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.28.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Further Reading: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.