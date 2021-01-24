Newfound Research LLC Makes New Investment in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 674 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cypress Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in eBay in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 98.2% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 563,059 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,294,000 after acquiring an additional 279,001 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter worth about $3,718,000. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,167,120 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $108,876,000 after acquiring an additional 509,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Street Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 778,158 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $39,102,000 after acquiring an additional 102,582 shares in the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EBAY shares. Bank of America upped their price target on eBay from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on eBay from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on eBay from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. eBay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.68.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $104,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $697,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total transaction of $237,142.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,469.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 22,564 shares of company stock valued at $1,196,523 in the last 90 days. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $56.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.22 and a 200-day moving average of $53.12. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.02 and a 1 year high of $61.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.13. eBay had a net margin of 50.42% and a return on equity of 82.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates the marketplace and classifieds platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. Its Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and Classifieds platform comprises a collection of brands, such as Mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others that offer online classifieds to help people find what they are looking for in their local communities.

