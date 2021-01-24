New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 12.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. New Oriental Education & Technology Group updated its Q3 2021

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group stock opened at $169.11 on Friday. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a twelve month low of $102.01 and a twelve month high of $187.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.35 and a beta of 0.95.

EDU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $160.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $148.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Nomura reissued a “buy” rating on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. New Oriental Education & Technology Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.56.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

