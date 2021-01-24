Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $127.41.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $149.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $132.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ NBIX traded up $1.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 647,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,001,602. Neurocrine Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $72.14 and a fifty-two week high of $136.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.71 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.53.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.73). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $258.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Neurocrine Biosciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.66, for a total value of $155,715.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,022.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Benevich sold 20,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.53, for a total transaction of $1,988,035.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,472,087.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 338,769 shares of company stock valued at $36,923,853. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 141.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Harding Loevner LP raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 119.5% in the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 38.3% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $88,000. 95.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; and ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone antagonist for use in the treatment of endometriosis.

