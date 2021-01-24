NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) will post earnings per share of ($0.24) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for NeuBase Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.23) and the lowest is ($0.25). NeuBase Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.26) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NeuBase Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.03) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.19) to ($0.88). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.04) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow NeuBase Therapeutics.

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01.

NBSE has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, December 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeuBase Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.63.

NeuBase Therapeutics stock traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,796,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,288. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.63 million, a P/E ratio of -11.20 and a beta of 0.41. NeuBase Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.52 and a twelve month high of $11.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.02.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $584,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 206.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 18,798 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 3,931.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 5,504 shares during the period. 28.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NeuBase Therapeutics Company Profile

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc, a pre-clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies to treat rare genetic diseases and cancers caused by mutant genes. The company's proprietary modular peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligo (PATrOL) platform focuses on addressing Huntington's disease (HD) and myotonic dystrophy, as well as other genetic disorders and cancer.

