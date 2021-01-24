Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) PT Raised to $485.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its target price hoisted by Benchmark from $412.00 to $485.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a sell rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on NFLX. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $630.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Netflix from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $510.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital raised their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an underperform rating and issued a $235.00 target price (up from $220.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $575.00.

Netflix stock opened at $565.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $249.69 billion, a PE ratio of 91.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $516.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $503.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Netflix has a 12 month low of $290.25 and a 12 month high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total value of $268,602.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,602.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rodolphe Belmer sold 2,136 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.52, for a total value of $1,043,478.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,031.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 461,042 shares of company stock worth $241,770,048 in the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,654,518,000. SB Management Ltd purchased a new position in Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,024,473,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Netflix by 155.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 506,447 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $253,239,000 after acquiring an additional 307,877 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Netflix by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,048,136 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $524,099,000 after acquiring an additional 275,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 371.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 284,628 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $142,323,000 after acquiring an additional 224,272 shares in the last quarter. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

