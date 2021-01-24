Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Given New $650.00 Price Target at Barclays

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its target price raised by Barclays from $550.00 to $650.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $630.00 to $643.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $412.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. CSFB reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $525.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $573.00 to $591.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $575.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $565.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.69 billion, a PE ratio of 91.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Netflix has a 1 year low of $290.25 and a 1 year high of $593.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $516.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $503.83.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 437,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.26, for a total value of $230,576,597.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,668,804.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total transaction of $268,602.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,602.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 461,042 shares of company stock worth $241,770,048. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Netflix by 411.1% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Stumpf Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the third quarter valued at $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Netflix by 168.4% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 51 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Netflix by 1,525.0% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 79.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

