Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Insider Jessica Neal Sells 476 Shares

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total value of $268,602.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,602.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NFLX opened at $565.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $249.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $290.25 and a 52-week high of $593.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $516.81 and its 200-day moving average is $503.83.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Netflix from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $510.00 to $700.00 in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Netflix from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $630.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, CSFB reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $525.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $575.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth $1,654,518,000. SB Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth $1,024,473,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Netflix by 155.0% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 506,447 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $253,239,000 after buying an additional 307,877 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Netflix by 35.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,048,136 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $524,099,000 after buying an additional 275,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 371.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 284,628 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $142,323,000 after buying an additional 224,272 shares in the last quarter. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

