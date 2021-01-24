Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Neste Oyj from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Neste Oyj in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a report on Monday, October 26th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a report on Sunday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Neste Oyj stock opened at $37.83 on Thursday. Neste Oyj has a 12-month low of $10.95 and a 12-month high of $39.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.19.

Neste Oyj provides renewable and oil products in Finland and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, and renewable solvents, as well as raw material for bioplastics to retailers; wholesale customers, such as professional transportation companies and municipalities, fleets, and chemical industry producers; and brand owners and oil companies.

