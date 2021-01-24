Neblio Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.75 Million (NEBL)

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded down 6.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. One Neblio coin can currently be bought for $0.92 or 0.00002936 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Neblio has traded down 10.1% against the US dollar. Neblio has a market cap of $15.64 million and $1.75 million worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00021651 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00011025 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004233 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001935 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004481 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000600 BTC.

About Neblio

Neblio (NEBL) is a coin. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 17,385,046 coins and its circulating supply is 16,960,787 coins. The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neblio’s official website is nebl.io

Buying and Selling Neblio

Neblio can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neblio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neblio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

