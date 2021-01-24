nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Major Shareholder Sells $43,200.00 in Stock

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) major shareholder Salesforce.Com, Inc. sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $43,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Salesforce.Com, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 21st, Salesforce.Com, Inc. sold 16,320 shares of nCino stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total value of $1,162,473.60.

On Friday, January 15th, Salesforce.Com, Inc. sold 57,068 shares of nCino stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total value of $4,129,440.48.

On Wednesday, January 13th, Salesforce.Com, Inc. sold 300 shares of nCino stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $21,600.00.

On Monday, January 11th, Salesforce.Com, Inc. sold 101,300 shares of nCino stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.53, for a total value of $7,347,289.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NCNO opened at $72.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.22. nCino, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.32 and a 12-month high of $103.95.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $54.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.52 million. On average, analysts expect that nCino, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on NCNO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of nCino from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of nCino in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of nCino from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of nCino from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NCNO. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in nCino during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,392,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nCino during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in nCino during the third quarter worth $2,910,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in nCino in the third quarter worth $1,595,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in nCino during the third quarter valued at $5,696,000. 34.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About nCino

nCino, Inc, a software- as- a- service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its operating system offers customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting solutions.

