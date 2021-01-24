National Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) Raised to Overweight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of National Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $17.00 price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $13.50.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on NOV. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of National Oilwell Varco from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of National Oilwell Varco from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on National Oilwell Varco in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They set an underperform rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on National Oilwell Varco from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded National Oilwell Varco from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. National Oilwell Varco presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.23.

NYSE NOV opened at $13.41 on Thursday. National Oilwell Varco has a 12 month low of $7.70 and a 12 month high of $24.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.24 and a 200-day moving average of $11.85. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

National Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). National Oilwell Varco had a negative net margin of 36.63% and a positive return on equity of 1.13%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that National Oilwell Varco will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Oilwell Varco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of National Oilwell Varco in the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of National Oilwell Varco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in National Oilwell Varco by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 18,768 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,037 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of National Oilwell Varco by 18.0% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,700 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

About National Oilwell Varco

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

