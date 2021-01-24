National Bank Financial Weighs in on Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO)’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:BLX)

Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) (TSE:BLX) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial cut their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) in a report issued on Tuesday, January 19th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now expects that the company will earn $0.65 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.67. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock.

BLX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) from C$44.50 to C$46.25 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. CIBC restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) from C$45.00 to C$45.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$47.53.

Shares of TSE:BLX opened at C$54.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$5.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,765.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.55, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.99. Boralex Inc. has a one year low of C$17.91 and a one year high of C$56.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$46.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$39.11.

Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) (TSE:BLX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.20) by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$105.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$105.00 million.

Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) Company Profile

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had interests in 85 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 1,795 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 182 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and three solar power stations with an installed capacity of 16 MW.

