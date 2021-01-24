National Bank Financial Lowers Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) to Sector Perform

National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) to a sector perform rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has $54.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company.

Get Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S.A alerts:

NYSE BLX opened at $15.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $620.87 million, a P/E ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.47. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A has a fifty-two week low of $7.73 and a fifty-two week high of $22.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $25.19 million during the quarter. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 31.53%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLX. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A during the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Thomas White International Ltd. grew its position in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 271,668 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after acquiring an additional 105,827 shares during the period. Finally, Beddow Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 387,889 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after acquiring an additional 46,494 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.94% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, SA, a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; letter of credit contingencies, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets.

Featured Article: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S.A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S.A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.