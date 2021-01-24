Narrative (NRVE) Price Tops $0.0012 on Exchanges

Narrative (CURRENCY:NRVE) traded 107.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. In the last seven days, Narrative has traded up 123.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Narrative token can currently be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Narrative has a total market cap of $97,850.79 and approximately $70.00 worth of Narrative was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Narrative alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003152 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00055245 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000856 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.85 or 0.00128403 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.32 or 0.00076462 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.51 or 0.00284541 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.86 or 0.00071861 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00039537 BTC.

Narrative Token Profile

Narrative’s genesis date was February 17th, 2017. Narrative’s total supply is 82,428,004 tokens. Narrative’s official Twitter account is @narrative_hq and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Narrative is /r/NarrativeNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Narrative’s official website is www.narrative.org

Narrative Token Trading

Narrative can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Narrative directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Narrative should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Narrative using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Narrative Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Narrative and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.