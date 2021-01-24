Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Price Target Raised to $17.00

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) had its price target hoisted by KeyCorp from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on MUR. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Murphy Oil from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a sector underperform rating to a sector perform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Murphy Oil from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Murphy Oil from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Murphy Oil has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.50.

MUR opened at $12.52 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.63. Murphy Oil has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $24.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 3.33.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $421.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.04 million. Murphy Oil had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 46.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Murphy Oil news, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total value of $25,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,645.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director T Jay Collins sold 20,000 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $259,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,982.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,365 shares of company stock valued at $384,383. Company insiders own 6.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUR. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Murphy Oil in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 78.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

