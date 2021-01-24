Multiplier Trading 4.9% Lower This Week (MXX)

Multiplier (CURRENCY:MXX) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. One Multiplier token can currently be purchased for about $0.0290 or 0.00000091 BTC on popular exchanges. Multiplier has a total market capitalization of $4.62 million and $14,071.00 worth of Multiplier was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Multiplier has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003153 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00055720 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000857 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.40 or 0.00130250 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.32 or 0.00076502 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $91.52 or 0.00287945 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.71 or 0.00071453 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00039293 BTC.

About Multiplier

Multiplier’s total supply is 412,532,201 tokens and its circulating supply is 159,097,623 tokens. Multiplier’s official message board is medium.com/@multiplierfinance . Multiplier’s official website is multiplier.finance

Multiplier Token Trading

Multiplier can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multiplier directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Multiplier should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Multiplier using one of the exchanges listed above.

