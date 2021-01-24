Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.25.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MPLX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Mplx from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Mplx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Mplx in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Mplx from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

In other Mplx news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 81,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,243. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $172,500 in the last quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MPLX. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Mplx by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,813 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Mplx by 8.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mplx by 4.8% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mplx by 6.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,304 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Mplx by 2.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 39,944 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPLX stock opened at $23.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.04 and a 200-day moving average of $19.47. The company has a market cap of $23.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.56 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Mplx has a one year low of $6.87 and a one year high of $25.29.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Mplx had a negative net margin of 26.09% and a positive return on equity of 19.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Mplx will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products, such as asphalt; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

