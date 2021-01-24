Morgan Stanley Sells 19,254 Shares of Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN)

Morgan Stanley reduced its position in shares of Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 85,571 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 19,254 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Exterran were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXTN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Exterran by 332.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,591 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5,067 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Exterran during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of Exterran in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Exterran by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,657 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 3,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Exterran by 109.4% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 34,926 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 18,246 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXTN stock opened at $4.83 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.58 and a 200-day moving average of $4.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.38. Exterran Co. has a 52-week low of $3.23 and a 52-week high of $8.93. The stock has a market cap of $160.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.01.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The energy company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.09. Exterran had a negative net margin of 17.93% and a negative return on equity of 18.46%. The business had revenue of $169.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.43 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exterran Co. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exterran from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

Exterran Company Profile

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power solutions.

