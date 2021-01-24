Morgan Stanley Sells 1,155 Shares of AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL)

Morgan Stanley cut its stake in shares of AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,155 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in AVITA Medical were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RCEL. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of AVITA Medical by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AVITA Medical by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 10,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of AVITA Medical by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AVITA Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,313,000. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc bought a new stake in shares of AVITA Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,353,000. 15.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AVITA Medical alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AVITA Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.20.

RCEL opened at $27.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $589.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.17 and a beta of 1.05. AVITA Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.87 and a fifty-two week high of $55.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.03.

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $5.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 million. As a group, research analysts expect that AVITA Medical, Inc. will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AVITA Medical Profile

AVITA Medical Inc operates as a commercial-stage regenerative tissue company in the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom. It offers regenerative products to address unmet medical needs in burn injuries, trauma injuries, chronic wounds, and dermatological and aesthetics indications, including vitiligo.

Further Reading: FTSE 100 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL).

Receive News & Ratings for AVITA Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVITA Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.