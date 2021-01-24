Morgan Stanley Raises Stake in AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE) by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 363,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,688 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in AirNet Technology were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

AirNet Technology stock opened at $2.42 on Friday. AirNet Technology Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.63 and a 52 week high of $3.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.20.

AirNet Technology Company Profile

AirNet Technology Inc operates out-of-home advertising platforms in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a network of digital (television) TV screens on planes operated by 7 airlines; and gas station media network, as well as other outdoor media advertising platforms in gas stations.

