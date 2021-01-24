Morgan Stanley Raises SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Price Target to $58.25

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $58.25 in a research note published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SL Green Realty from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. SL Green Realty presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.09.

Shares of NYSE SLG opened at $62.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.72. SL Green Realty has a 1 year low of $35.16 and a 1 year high of $96.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.02.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($1.37). SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 19.32%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SL Green Realty will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.3033 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is 64.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLG. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in SL Green Realty in the first quarter worth $72,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in SL Green Realty by 3.5% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in SL Green Realty by 6.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 89,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,426,000 after purchasing an additional 5,719 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in SL Green Realty in the second quarter worth $261,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SL Green Realty in the second quarter worth $783,000. 99.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of September 30, 2020, SL Green held interests in 93 buildings totaling 40.6 million square feet.

