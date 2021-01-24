Morgan Stanley Raises Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Price Target to $101.00

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $101.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

HLT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Gordon Haskett lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $97.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Hilton Worldwide from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $92.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Argus raised shares of Hilton Worldwide from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $92.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hilton Worldwide has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $103.80.

NYSE:HLT opened at $104.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.48 and a beta of 1.33. Hilton Worldwide has a 12 month low of $44.30 and a 12 month high of $116.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $108.50 and its 200 day moving average is $93.94.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $933.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $966.30 million. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 34.02% and a negative net margin of 5.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 61.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 4,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $467,604.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,054,499.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.60, for a total transaction of $663,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,504 shares in the company, valued at $4,037,342.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 34,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,944,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 19.0% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 17,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after buying an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 4.1% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 14,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 45.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 153,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,088,000 after buying an additional 47,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Tempo by Hilton brands.

