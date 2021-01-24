Morgan Stanley Raises DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Price Target to $75.00

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reiterated a sell rating on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Stephens initiated coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued an underweight rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.50.

DKS stock opened at $68.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.40. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 52-week low of $13.46 and a 52-week high of $68.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.26.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 4.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $0.313 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 33.88%.

In related news, President Lauren R. Hobart sold 32,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.58, for a total value of $2,185,155.60. Following the sale, the president now owns 199,485 shares in the company, valued at $13,281,711.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Colombo sold 3,091 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $185,490.91. Following the transaction, the director now owns 349,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,968,394.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 193,860 shares of company stock worth $12,308,334. Insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DKS. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 12,312.5% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 993 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter worth $179,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

