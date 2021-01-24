Morgan Stanley Lowers Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Price Target to $109.00

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $111.00 to $109.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

ETR has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Entergy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Entergy from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. Mizuho upped their price target on Entergy from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Wolfe Research raised Entergy from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Entergy from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $114.57.

Shares of Entergy stock opened at $93.97 on Wednesday. Entergy has a one year low of $75.19 and a one year high of $135.55. The company has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.58.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 13.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Entergy will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total transaction of $377,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 35,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,577,000 after purchasing an additional 9,426 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 450.0% during the fourth quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 33,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the period. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in Entergy by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 202,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Entergy by 10,411.9% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 6,143 shares during the period. 84.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

