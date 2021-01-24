Morgan Stanley Increases Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target to $270.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $240.00 to $270.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ULTA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $284.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $286.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Ulta Beauty from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $275.73.

ULTA opened at $299.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.74, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $281.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $241.37. Ulta Beauty has a 52-week low of $124.05 and a 52-week high of $310.49.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Robert F. Diromualdo sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.15, for a total transaction of $7,348,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,519.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,371 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.45, for a total transaction of $1,195,249.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,879,421.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,371 shares of company stock valued at $23,159,150. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 952.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 375,383 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,755,000 after acquiring an additional 339,719 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,905,000. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,288,605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $288,300,000 after acquiring an additional 285,000 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,106,106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $247,746,000 after acquiring an additional 227,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $22,398,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

