Morgan Stanley Increases Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target to $71.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on FANG. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $46.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.74.

Shares of FANG opened at $63.74 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.67 and its 200 day moving average is $39.65. Diamondback Energy has a fifty-two week low of $14.55 and a fifty-two week high of $86.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of -2.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.26. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 135.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $720.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 2.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,361 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,223 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.5% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 16,756 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.0% during the third quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 21,872 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 5.4% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,546 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

