Morgan Stanley Cuts Stock Position in 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE)

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) by 23.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,673 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in 1st Source were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SRCE. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of 1st Source by 126.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 205,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,309,000 after buying an additional 114,598 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of 1st Source by 87.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 99,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,072,000 after purchasing an additional 46,380 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of 1st Source by 118.8% during the third quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 35,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of 1st Source by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 830,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,546,000 after purchasing an additional 15,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of 1st Source by 42.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 13,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRCE opened at $42.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.15. 1st Source Co. has a 52-week low of $26.07 and a 52-week high of $50.45.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.32. 1st Source had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 20.93%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that 1st Source Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This is a boost from 1st Source’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 1st. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.37%.

SRCE has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded 1st Source from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on 1st Source from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th.

1st Source Profile

1st Source Corporation operates as the holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

