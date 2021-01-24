Morgan Stanley Buys 79,245 Shares of Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) by 204.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 118,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,245 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Trevena were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Trevena by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 5,725 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in Trevena by 104.1% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 12,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 6,194 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Trevena by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 7,516 shares during the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Trevena by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 32,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Trevena in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 11.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trevena alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trevena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th.

NASDAQ:TRVN opened at $2.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $347.04 million, a PE ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.32. Trevena, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $3.68.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Trevena, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trevena Profile

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is warranted; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

Recommended Story: Why is the conference call important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Trevena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.