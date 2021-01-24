Morgan Stanley Boosts The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Price Target to $76.00

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of The TJX Companies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. TheStreet raised shares of The TJX Companies from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of The TJX Companies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $68.37.

Shares of TJX stock opened at $66.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $80.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.63. The TJX Companies has a 52 week low of $32.72 and a 52 week high of $70.96.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $10.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 billion. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 14.34%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Analysts forecast that The TJX Companies will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. This is a boost from The TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th.

In other The TJX Companies news, Director Michael F. Hines sold 20,000 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total transaction of $1,235,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 77,892 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.22, for a total transaction of $4,768,548.24. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 269,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,514,401.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. bought a new position in The TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $2,232,000. Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies during the third quarter worth $9,248,000. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 184,138 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $12,574,000 after buying an additional 3,366 shares in the last quarter. Darrell & King LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Darrell & King LLC now owns 349,248 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $23,850,000 after buying an additional 49,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 783.7% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 88,092 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $4,902,000 after buying an additional 78,123 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

