Morgan Stanley Begins Coverage on EDP Renováveis (OTCMKTS:EDRVF)

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of EDP Renováveis (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of EDP Renováveis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Societe Generale lowered shares of EDP Renováveis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of EDP Renováveis from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of EDP Renováveis from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of EDP Renováveis in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold.

EDRVF stock opened at $30.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.50. EDP Renováveis has a fifty-two week low of $9.38 and a fifty-two week high of $30.10.

EDP RenovÃ¡veis, SA, a renewable energy company, plans, constructs, operates, and maintains electricity generating power stations. The company operates wind and solar farms. As of December 31, 2019, it had an installed capacity of 4,553 megawatts in Europe; 6,342 megawatts in North America; and 467 megawatts in Brazil.

