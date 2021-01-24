Morgan Stanley Acquires 163,133 Shares of ION Geophysical Co. (NYSE:IO)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in ION Geophysical Co. (NYSE:IO) by 343.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 210,566 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163,133 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in ION Geophysical were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of ION Geophysical in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of ION Geophysical in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ION Geophysical by 153.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 18,420 shares during the last quarter. 21.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:IO opened at $2.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 4.12. ION Geophysical Co. has a 1-year low of $1.13 and a 1-year high of $5.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.11.

ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $16.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.83 million. Sell-side analysts expect that ION Geophysical Co. will post -2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ION Geophysical

ION Geophysical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a suite of services and products for seismic data acquisition and processing in Latin America, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates in two segments: E&P Technology & Services and Operations Optimization.

