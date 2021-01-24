Morgan Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:MCRUF) Downgraded by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Morgan Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:MCRUF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS MCRUF opened at $4.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Morgan Advanced Materials has a 12 month low of $2.36 and a 12 month high of $4.10.

About Morgan Advanced Materials

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company. The company offers high-temperature insulating fiber products, microporous products, firebricks, monolithic products, heat shields, fired refractory shapes, and structural block insulation products; crucibles, foundry products, and furnace industries furnace ranges; and seals and bearings, as well as general pump components, such as shafts, vanes, rotors, and washers.

