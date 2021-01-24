Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $302.60 Million

Brokerages expect Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) to report $302.60 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Monro’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $294.70 million to $307.60 million. Monro posted sales of $329.28 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monro will report full year sales of $1.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.15 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Monro.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. Monro had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 2.69%. The firm had revenue of $288.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.58 million.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Monro from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Monro from $66.00 to $49.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Truist cut their target price on Monro from $60.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Monro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Monro in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

NASDAQ MNRO opened at $56.97 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.10. Monro has a one year low of $37.09 and a one year high of $75.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.09.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monro by 190.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monro during the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Monro during the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Monro during the 2nd quarter worth $348,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Monro by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,348 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period.

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers range of state inspections services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

