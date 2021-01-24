MonetaryUnit (MUE) One Day Volume Hits $1,784.00

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded up 11.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. Over the last week, MonetaryUnit has traded up 0.9% against the dollar. MonetaryUnit has a market capitalization of $754,262.38 and approximately $1,784.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MonetaryUnit coin can now be bought for $0.0036 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00023395 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001238 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001913 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 38.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded up 91% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000029 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00014243 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit Profile

MUE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 212,173,226 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MonetaryUnit is www.monetaryunit.org

Buying and Selling MonetaryUnit

MonetaryUnit can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

