MONECO Advisors LLC Sells 668 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

MONECO Advisors LLC cut its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 668 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Heron Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 25.2% in the third quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 6,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 35.5% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 9,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 2,568 shares during the last quarter. James Hambro & Partners raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 31,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its position in The Procter & Gamble by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,586,000 after acquiring an additional 9,394 shares during the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 51,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.94, for a total transaction of $7,413,868.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,356,860.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $5,015,850.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 553,110 shares of company stock valued at $76,117,100. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Independent Research raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.00.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $130.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $322.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $94.34 and a 12-month high of $146.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.65.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.72%.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

