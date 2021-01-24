MONECO Advisors LLC Sells 441 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

MONECO Advisors LLC lessened its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 441 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 58,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,157,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $1,256,000. 69.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on PEP. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $148.00 to $169.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.89.

PEP opened at $138.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $144.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.68. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.42 and a 1 year high of $148.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.96%.

In other news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 12,500 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total value of $1,710,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,085,192.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

Further Reading: Understanding Stock Ratings



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.