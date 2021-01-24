Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.57 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Monarch Casino & Resort’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.64. Monarch Casino & Resort also reported earnings per share of $0.57 in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort will report full year earnings of $1.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.10. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.38. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Monarch Casino & Resort.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.43. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $59.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.55 million.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MCRI. Truist boosted their price objective on Monarch Casino & Resort from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Monarch Casino & Resort in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their target price on Monarch Casino & Resort from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.83.

NASDAQ MCRI traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.50. 43,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,579. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 52 week low of $12.83 and a 52 week high of $63.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 79.87 and a beta of 1.66.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCRI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 14.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 846,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,851,000 after buying an additional 103,905 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,312,000. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 506.6% in the third quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 73,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after purchasing an additional 61,300 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 37.9% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 175,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,833,000 after purchasing an additional 48,227 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,884,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,053,000 after purchasing an additional 38,969 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.36% of the company’s stock.

About Monarch Casino & Resort

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of March 11, 2020, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; 1 snack bar; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

