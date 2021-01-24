Mizuho Boosts NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) Price Target to $20.00

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) had its target price lifted by Mizuho from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

NS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on NuStar Energy in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut NuStar Energy from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on NuStar Energy in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NuStar Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on NuStar Energy in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. NuStar Energy has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.67.

Shares of NS opened at $15.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.72. NuStar Energy has a 1 year low of $4.98 and a 1 year high of $29.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 2.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.31.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.09). NuStar Energy had a positive return on equity of 25.87% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $362.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. NuStar Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NuStar Energy will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NuStar Energy by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 19,231 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in NuStar Energy by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,463 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 378,532 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 1,141.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,755 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of NuStar Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.93% of the company’s stock.

About NuStar Energy

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in the United States and internationally. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing.

