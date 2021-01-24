Mixin Hits Market Capitalization of $79.75 Million (XIN)

Mixin (CURRENCY:XIN) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. Mixin has a total market capitalization of $79.75 million and approximately $6,874.00 worth of Mixin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Mixin has traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Mixin token can currently be purchased for about $150.31 or 0.00457843 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Mixin alerts:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Mixin Profile

Mixin (CRYPTO:XIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Mixin’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 530,547 tokens. The Reddit community for Mixin is /r/mixin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mixin’s official message board is medium.com/mixinnetwork . Mixin’s official Twitter account is @XIN_Foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Mixin is mixin.one

According to CryptoCompare, “Infinity Economics is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256. “

Buying and Selling Mixin

Mixin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mixin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mixin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mixin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mixin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mixin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.