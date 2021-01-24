Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) Coverage Initiated at Maxim Group

Equities research analysts at Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

NASDAQ MITK opened at $18.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.14. Mitek Systems has a twelve month low of $5.26 and a twelve month high of $19.88. The company has a market capitalization of $801.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.67 and a beta of 0.32.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $30.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.86 million. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 7.71%. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Analysts expect that Mitek Systems will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mitek Systems news, Director Alex W. Hart sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total transaction of $531,600.00. Also, insider Michael E. Diamond sold 43,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total transaction of $730,401.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 173,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,926,606.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 364,297 shares of company stock worth $5,205,227 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vivid Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Mitek Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 74.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mitek Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $775,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Mitek Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mitek Systems in the third quarter worth $528,000. 64.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mitek Systems

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and browsers to facilitate online user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

