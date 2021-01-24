Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (mQQQ) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $365,030.00

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (CURRENCY:mQQQ) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a total market capitalization of $4.60 million and approximately $365,030.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust token can now be purchased for about $342.89 or 0.01041591 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003041 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00055177 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000838 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.79 or 0.00126942 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.34 or 0.00076968 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.49 or 0.00271849 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.84 or 0.00069365 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00038978 BTC.

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Token Profile

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 13,405 tokens. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official website is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Token Trading

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

