Minter Network (BIP) One Day Trading Volume Hits $47,034.00

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. Minter Network has a market cap of $6.50 million and $47,034.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Minter Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Minter Network has traded 11.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Minter Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003129 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.52 or 0.00057900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.84 or 0.00127647 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000840 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00010017 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.38 or 0.00079336 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.49 or 0.00279706 BTC.

Minter Network Coin Profile

Minter Network (BIP) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 3,551,593,277 coins and its circulating supply is 3,346,383,710 coins. The official website for Minter Network is www.minter.network . The official message board for Minter Network is medium.com/@MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam

Buying and Selling Minter Network

Minter Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minter Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Minter Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Minter Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Minter Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.