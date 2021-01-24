Millennium Healthcare (OTCMKTS:MHCC) versus JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) Head-To-Head Survey

Millennium Healthcare (OTCMKTS:MHCC) and JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.6% of JMP Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Millennium Healthcare shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 58.7% of JMP Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Millennium Healthcare has a beta of 3.58, meaning that its share price is 258% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, JMP Group has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Millennium Healthcare and JMP Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Millennium Healthcare N/A N/A N/A JMP Group -23.51% 7.71% 2.04%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Millennium Healthcare and JMP Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Millennium Healthcare N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A JMP Group $100.08 million 0.82 -$6.55 million ($0.04) -103.75

Millennium Healthcare has higher earnings, but lower revenue than JMP Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Millennium Healthcare and JMP Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Millennium Healthcare 0 0 0 0 N/A JMP Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

JMP Group has a consensus price target of $3.50, indicating a potential downside of 15.66%. Given JMP Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe JMP Group is more favorable than Millennium Healthcare.

Summary

JMP Group beats Millennium Healthcare on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Millennium Healthcare Company Profile

Millennium Healthcare, Inc. operates as a medical device and healthcare support and services company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Coding, Vascular, and Devices. The company purchases, supplies, and distributes revolutionary medical devices and equipment focused primarily on preventative and diagnostic testing and care through early detection of various medical issues. It also provides physician practice administration services for physician facilities and practices specializing in cardiovascular and vascular procedures. In addition, the company offers support and services comprising medical procedure billing and collection, medical procedure coding, call and message management, and emergency dispatch services. Millennium Healthcare, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in Melville, New York.

JMP Group Company Profile

JMP Group LLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, sales and trading, equity research, and asset management products and services in the United States. The company operates through Broker-Dealer, Asset Management Fee Income, and Investment Income segments. It offers various services, such as underwriting and acting as a placement agent for public and private capital markets raising transactions; and financial advisory services in mergers and acquisitions, restructuring, and other strategic transactions, as well as institutional brokerage services and equity research services. The company is also involved in the management of a range of pooled investment vehicles, including the hedge funds, hedge funds of funds, and collateralized loan obligations. In addition, it engages in investing in public and private securities, and investment funds, as well as other investing activities. The company also provides investment advisory services to business development companies. It serves corporates, institutional clients and investors, and high net-worth individuals. JMP Group LLC was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

