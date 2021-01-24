Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Holdings Lifted by PDS Planning Inc

PDS Planning Inc grew its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,913 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3,250.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 82,199 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total value of $23,253,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,392,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,875,343.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total transaction of $44,516,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 778,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,264,952.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 334,500 shares of company stock valued at $74,142,240 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $225.95 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $132.52 and a 12-month high of $232.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $217.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm had revenue of $37.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.67 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Pritchard Capital raised shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $229.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $235.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.65.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Article: Oversold

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.