Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Micro Focus International plc is an infrastructure software company which develops, sells and supports software products and solutions. The Company’s products include Access Manager, Access Review, AccuRev, AccuSync, Acu4GL, AcuBench, ACUCOBOL-GT, AcuConnect, AcuServer, AcuSQL, AcuXDBC, Aegis, AppManager, Artix, Atlas, Business Continuity Clustering, Caliber, Client for Windows, Cloud Manager and CloudAccess. It principally serves federal, airlines and healthcare industries. The company operates primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, Japan and internationally. Micro Focus International plc is headquartered in Newbury, the United Kingdom. “

Get Micro Focus International alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MFGP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Micro Focus International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.63.

NYSE MFGP opened at $5.53 on Friday. Micro Focus International has a 52-week low of $2.78 and a 52-week high of $14.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.78 and a 200-day moving average of $4.30.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MFGP. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Micro Focus International by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 25,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 9,665 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Micro Focus International by 23.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 325,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 62,911 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Micro Focus International by 111.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 52,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 27,692 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Micro Focus International by 22.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 39,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 7,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micro Focus International by 170.9% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 108,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 68,591 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.78% of the company’s stock.

About Micro Focus International

Micro Focus International plc develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to small and medium size enterprises. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on an investment portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, and IT operations management, as well as security, information management, and Governance.

Read More: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Micro Focus International (MFGP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Micro Focus International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micro Focus International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.