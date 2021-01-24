Michael Greenhalgh Sells 3,000 Shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) Stock

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) COO Michael Greenhalgh sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total value of $156,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 143,646 shares in the company, valued at $7,498,321.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Michael Greenhalgh also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tabula Rasa HealthCare alerts:

On Tuesday, January 12th, Michael Greenhalgh sold 966 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.35, for a total value of $44,774.10.

On Monday, January 4th, Michael Greenhalgh sold 2,568 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.77, for a total value of $107,265.36.

Shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock opened at $51.44 on Friday. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a one year low of $30.12 and a one year high of $69.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.84 and its 200 day moving average is $44.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.34 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 11.53% and a negative net margin of 19.48%. The company had revenue of $70.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 15th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. SVB Leerink cut Tabula Rasa HealthCare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $56.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Truist lowered their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $61.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 78.4% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 83,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,421,000 after purchasing an additional 36,862 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 149.1% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 20.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 74.5% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 4,140 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the third quarter valued at about $86,000.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides patient-specific and data-driven technology and solutions in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks.

See Also: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.