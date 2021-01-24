MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MGM Growth Properties LLC is a real estate investment trust. The company is engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts which include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings. MGM Growth Properties LLC is based in Las Vegas, Nevada. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MGP. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $32.00 to $36.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $32.00 to $36.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $29.50 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.33.

Shares of MGP opened at $31.30 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.11. MGM Growth Properties has a fifty-two week low of $11.43 and a fifty-two week high of $34.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 63.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 7.69 and a current ratio of 7.69.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.29). MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 7.35%. The business had revenue of $194.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. MGM Growth Properties’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that MGM Growth Properties will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.488 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.24%. This is a positive change from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.69%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 91,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,855,000 after buying an additional 16,691 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 29,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 23,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in MGM Growth Properties during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

