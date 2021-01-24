MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) Given New $31.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on MGM Growth Properties from $32.00 to $36.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James boosted their price target on MGM Growth Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on MGM Growth Properties from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered MGM Growth Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on MGM Growth Properties from $32.00 to $36.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. MGM Growth Properties currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.33.

Shares of NYSE MGP opened at $31.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 7.69 and a current ratio of 7.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.88 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.11. MGM Growth Properties has a 52-week low of $11.43 and a 52-week high of $34.37.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $194.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.64 million. MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 1.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Analysts forecast that MGM Growth Properties will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.488 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This is an increase from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.24%. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.69%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGP. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the first quarter worth $170,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the second quarter worth $955,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 14.9% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the second quarter worth $824,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 106,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after acquiring an additional 16,076 shares during the period. 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGM Growth Properties Company Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

